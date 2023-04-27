Furniture Co. Sues For Coverage Over $1M Wire Fraud Losses

By Elizabeth Daley (April 27, 2023, 2:46 PM EDT) -- An office furniture company sued its insurer in Pennsylvania federal court for denying coverage of more than $1 million in wire fraud losses stemming primarily from its fruitless international quest for medical gloves over WhatsApp during the height of the COVID-19 global pandemic....

