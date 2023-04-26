Insurer Says No Coverage For Texas Carbon Monoxide Death

By Elizabeth Daley (April 26, 2023, 6:40 PM EDT) -- An insurer told a Texas federal court Wednesday that a policy exclusion frees it from having to defend a contractor in an underlying suit alleging that faulty work led to the carbon-monoxide poisoning death of a man and injury to his wife and daughter in their home....

