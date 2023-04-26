Rosenblatt Parent Profits Plummet On Funder's Losses

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (April 26, 2023, 6:40 PM BST) -- The parent company of Rosenblatt and Memery Crystal said Wednesday that although its revenue grew almost 26% in 2022, its profits dropped by almost half after the firm's CEO was sacked for using a racist slur and its funding arm took a £4 million ($5 million) hit....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS