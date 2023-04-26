2nd Fraudster Gets 7 Years For Political Fundraising Scam

By Khadrice Rollins (April 26, 2023, 8:02 PM EDT) -- A California man who copped to money laundering and conspiracy to commit wire fraud charges in August was sentenced to seven years in prison in Texas federal court Tuesday, one day after a co-defendant was sentenced to 10 years for his role in their 2016 election campaign fundraiser scam....

