Claims Cut In Suit Over Refused Extended Stay Hotel Refunds

By Joyce Hanson (April 27, 2023, 8:13 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal judge has trimmed claims against Extended Stay America in a proposed class action accusing it of refusing to refund customers who claim that their prepaid nights in reserved rooms were arbitrarily canceled by the hotel chain's reservation system....

