Law Firms Take On The Big Four At Their Consultancy Game

By Marialuisa Taddia (April 28, 2023, 9:02 PM BST) -- Law firms are branching out into consulting just as the Big Four are muscling into the law, where they are increasingly vying for the same talent — even if they say they are not going head-to-head for big-ticket work....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS