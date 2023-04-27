Pot Delivery Co. Wants Arbitration In Overtime Suit

By Mike Curley (April 27, 2023, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A cannabis delivery company is asking a California federal court to send to arbitration claims from one of its drivers that he was forced to work more than 40 hours per week but was denied overtime, saying an arbitration agreement he signed clearly covers the dispute....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS