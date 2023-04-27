Cooley Attorney Sues For Disability Benefits After Bike Crash

By Emily Sawicki (April 27, 2023, 3:22 PM EDT) -- A Cooley LLP associate has sued the firm's long-term disability benefits provider in California federal court, arguing she was wrongly denied benefits following a 2021 bike crash that caused a traumatic brain injury, leaving her disabled and unable to perform her duties as litigation attorney....

