9th Circ. Contractor Vax Ruling Widens Presidential Authority

By Richard Arnholt (April 28, 2023, 5:41 PM EDT) -- In Mayes v. Biden on April 19, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit reversed a permanent injunction that had enjoined President Joe Biden's contractor vaccine mandate, taking an expansive view of presidential authority under the Federal Property and Administrative Services Act.[1]...

