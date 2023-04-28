Subway Franchisee Not Covered In Slaying Case, Chubb Says

By Emily Enfinger (April 28, 2023, 4:38 PM EDT) -- A Chubb unit doesn't owe coverage for a $3 million lawsuit lodged by the family of a woman who was killed by an ex-boyfriend at the Subway restaurant where she worked, the insurer told a Texas federal court, saying exclusions in the franchisee's policy relieved it of coverage obligations....

