Hiring Hall Misuse Claims Can't Sink NLRB Order At 7th Circ.

By Tim Ryan (April 27, 2023, 10:07 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Thursday upheld a National Labor Relations Board decision that found a Chicago-area production company unlawfully refused to recognize a theater workers' union, saying the board relied on significant evidence to determine the union did not inappropriately steer jobs to influence voters....

