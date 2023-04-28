Insurer Seeks $1.3M From Shippers After Train Derailment

By Riley Murdock (April 28, 2023, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Starr Indemnity & Liability Co. sued four shipping companies in Washington federal court over roughly $1.26 million worth of clothes destroyed in the derailment of a train, arguing that the goods were not supposed to have been aboard in the first place....

