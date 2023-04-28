Uni Loses Bid To Appeal Allianz Explosion Coverage Win

By Sophia Dourou (April 28, 2023, 5:03 PM BST) -- A judge declined Friday to allow a university to challenge his earlier decision that insurer Allianz should not cover damage caused by the controlled detonation of a World War II bomb, finding that the appeal has no prospect of success....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS