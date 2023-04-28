Novartis Tells 2nd Circ. To Affirm Win In Kickback Suit

By Adam Lidgett (April 28, 2023, 6:20 PM EDT) -- Novartis is arguing that the Second Circuit should not revive a former sales rep's suit claiming the company bribed doctors across the country, saying the lower court rightly found that its conduct was above board....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS