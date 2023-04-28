DAC Beachcroft Eyes Possible Sale For Claims Biz

By Ashish Sareen (April 28, 2023, 6:54 PM BST) -- DAC Beachcroft said Friday it is weighing what to do with its claims arm, which could include a possible sale, after an industry survey found most law firms in the U.K. would consider selling a stake in their business to an outside investor....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS