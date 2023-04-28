$40M Excess Force Judgment Winner Appeals For $3.4M Fees

By Lauren Berg (April 28, 2023, 8:12 PM EDT) -- A man awarded $40 million after he was rendered a quadriplegic when an Atlanta police officer tased him over suspicions of panhandling notified a Georgia federal judge that he is appealing the court's denial of his request for $3.4 million in fees and interest....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS