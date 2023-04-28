Who Flies Away With Avenatti's Plane? Court To Decide

By Craig Clough (April 28, 2023, 6:39 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge granted Thursday a request from the federal government to decide who should get the proceeds from a private jet that convicted attorney Michael Avenatti bought with stolen money, including a victim who never received most of her $3 million settlement....

