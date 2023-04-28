Court Affirms Toss Of Suit Seeking Refund of College Fees

By Carolina Bolado (April 28, 2023, 8:30 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court affirmed the dismissal of a proposed class suit against Florida Atlantic University over the cancellation of on-campus services during the COVID-19 pandemic, finding that the students had failed to show an express written contract that would be enough to overcome the university's sovereign immunity defense....

