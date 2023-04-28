9th Circ. To Wash. Justices: Are Police Academies Immune?

By Rachel Riley (April 28, 2023, 7:07 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit asked Washington's highest court on Friday to clarify the scope of immunity granted to the state's police training commission by a state law that shields its officers from being held liable for actions arising from their official course of duty....

