2nd Circ. Backs Conn. City's Win In Cop's Race Bias Suit

By Grace Elletson (May 1, 2023, 4:02 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Monday backed a lower court's order tossing a Hispanic Connecticut cop's suit claiming that two white officers were promoted over him because of his race, ruling that it rightly found the department showed the white officers were more qualified for the leadership roles....

