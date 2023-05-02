Senate Hearing Underscores Divide On High Court Ethics

By James Arkin (May 2, 2023, 4:49 PM EDT) -- Senators and legal experts debated the constitutionality and practicality of Congress forcing the Supreme Court to adopt a code of conduct in a hearing Tuesday that laid bare the stark partisan divide on views of the high court's ethics policies....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS