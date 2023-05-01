Scammed Homebuyers Accuse Denver Brokers Of Negligence

By Charlie Innis (May 1, 2023, 5:59 PM EDT) -- A pair of homebuyers have sued Denver real estate brokers who were helping them buy a home when they got scammed out of the cash they were using to close the deal, claiming the brokers failed to take proper steps to protect them from wire fraud....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS