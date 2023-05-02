Why Social Media Shouldn't Count As 'Investment Of Money'

By Ben Stadler, Ben Leb and Stephan Schlegelmilch (May 2, 2023, 5:35 PM EDT) -- On March 22, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York against Justin Sun and his related companies, which included claims that he made offers and sales of unregistered securities.[1]...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS