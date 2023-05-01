Tesla Settles Solar Roof Tile System Contract Claims

By Madeline Lyskawa (May 1, 2023, 6:45 PM EDT) -- Tesla and a proposed class of customers have reached a settlement in principle to resolve litigation accusing the electric vehicle company of carrying out a "bait and switch" scheme in raising the prices of its solar roof tile system, according to a notice filed Monday in California federal court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS