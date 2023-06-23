Surprise? No Surprises Act Has Issues, Providers Say

By Emily Enfinger (June 23, 2023, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A federal rule enacted a year ago to protect patients against surprise billing from out-of-network providers has unleashed challenges and questions as those providers navigate a new process of disputing bill balances with insurance companies, such as how to enforce payment....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS