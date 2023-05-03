'Y'all Do Different Stuff,' Judge Says In $48M Trademark Feud

By Andrew Karpan (May 3, 2023, 8:22 PM EDT) -- A judge on a Fourth Circuit panel on Wednesday had some tough questions for an engineering firm that won almost $48 million in a trademark feud with an Atlanta hotel and real estate developer that shares the same name, saying in a hearing that it was "at least debatable" the companies were competitors since "y'all do different stuff."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS