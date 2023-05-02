Insurer Seeks Win In Toilet Wipe Coverage Suit

By Hope Patti (May 2, 2023, 1:41 PM EDT) -- An insurer said it has no duty to defend or indemnify a toilet paper alternative company accused in a proposed class action of falsely marketing its wipes as flushable, telling an Illinois federal court that the economic injuries alleged in the underlying suit are not covered by the policy....

