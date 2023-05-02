Full Fed. Circ. Asked To Revisit Apple Win Over $576M Verdict

By Andrew Karpan (May 2, 2023, 9:33 PM EDT) -- A patent licensing business that landed a $576 million judgment against Apple is asking the full Federal Circuit to reconsider a decision vacating the blockbuster win, saying it also plans to appeal a ruling upholding the Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions that doomed the patents attached to the Texas court case. ...

