Insurer Offers $2M Policy Limit To Escape Football Injury Fight

By Ben Zigterman (May 2, 2023, 3:30 PM EDT) -- An insurer asked an Arizona federal court to decide how to divvy up $2 million in coverage sought by an injured teenage football player, the organizer of the charity event where he was injured and the town that leased the park to the charity organizer....

