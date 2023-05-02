Chancery Sends Edgio 'Power Grab' Suit Toward Trial In Del.

By Jeff Montgomery (May 2, 2023, 5:42 PM EDT) -- In a first-of-its-kind decision, a Delaware vice chancellor has refused to dismiss a class suit to block a telecommunication company's alleged "power grab" via restrictions on some board votes and share sales to activist investors, despite prior approval of the measure by a majority of stockholders....

