BofA Says It Did What Investor Asked In Pandemic Loss Suit

By Katryna Perera (May 2, 2023, 6:25 PM EDT) -- Bank of America has asked a Washington, D.C., federal judge to quash a lawsuit accusing the bank of selling an investor's assets without his consent during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that discovery has proven the investor explicitly told bank employees to sell his assets despite their advice otherwise....

