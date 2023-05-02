'Judge Shopping Ain't A Thing Here,' Ill. Judge Warns IP Atty

By Celeste Bott (May 2, 2023, 7:00 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge didn't mince words when he discovered Hughes Socol Piers Resnick & Dym Ltd. attorneys amended a trademark infringement suit before his court to drop hundreds of online retailer defendants and filed a new complaint to secure a more favorable restraining order bond ruling with a different judge, warning of "some pretty serious professional consequences" if it happened again....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS