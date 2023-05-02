Wash. Appeals Court Partially Revives Prof's Race Bias Suit

By Grace Elletson (May 2, 2023, 8:54 PM EDT) -- A Washington state appellate panel partially revived a University of Washington Tacoma assistant professor's suit alleging she was denied tenure because she is Black, ruling Tuesday she put forward enough evidence to show that race bias, rather than poor student evaluations, may have kept her from promotions....

