Mich. High Court Rules All State Claims Need Formal Notice

By Danielle Ferguson (May 2, 2023, 7:57 PM EDT) -- The Michigan Supreme Court on Tuesday held that plaintiffs suing the state need to give notice in Michigan claims court for all suits, not just those eventually filed in that court, reversing state appeals court rulings in two cases. ...

