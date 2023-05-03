Pot Co.'s $600 Pay For 84 Hours Broke Wage Laws, Suit Says

By Collin Krabbe (May 3, 2023, 4:01 PM EDT) -- A New Mexico cannabis company manager who worked 84 hours a week for only $600 says his employer stiffed him on overtime pay while failing to meet both state and federal minimum wage requirements, according to a suit in federal court....

