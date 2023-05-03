New Precedent Voids Ex-Exec's $163M Penalty, 4th Circ. Told

By Travis Bland (May 3, 2023, 5:33 PM EDT) -- A former marketing company executive who was found liable for a fraud scheme more than 10 years ago should be freed from a $163 million judgment because of recent U.S. Supreme Court precedent stripping the Federal Trade Commission's ability to seek restitution in district court, her attorney told the Fourth Circuit on Wednesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS