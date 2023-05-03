FTC Says Meta Broke Terms Of $5B Privacy Settlement

By Ben Kochman (May 3, 2023, 1:55 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday accused Facebook's parent company Meta of breaching the terms of a $5 billion privacy settlement by misleading parents about their ability to control whom their children could communicate with on the platform and called for a blanket ban on the company monetizing the data of users under 18....

