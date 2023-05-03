King Soopers' Garden Contract Isn't Outsourcing, Judge Says

By Emily Brill (May 3, 2023, 6:20 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge rejected a United Food and Commercial Workers local's request for an injunction to block the outsourcing of work in King Soopers stores' garden centers, saying Wednesday the company recently specified that the outside employees won't be performing union work....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS