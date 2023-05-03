Lewis Brisbois Hires 1st Employment Partner Post-Exodus

By Xiumei Dong (May 3, 2023, 4:45 PM EDT) -- Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP announced on Wednesday its first employment attorney hire since the recent massive exodus, bringing on board a former Markowitz Herbold PC lawyer in Portland as partner to continue building out its labor and employment practice....

