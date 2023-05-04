Valve Urges Full Fed. Circ. To Rethink Invalidity 'Guess'

By Dani Kass (May 4, 2023, 6:05 PM EDT) -- Valve Corp. has asked the Federal Circuit to reconsider its decision to uphold a $4 million infringement verdict against the video game company, arguing that its bid to invalidate Ironburg's controller patent was unfairly harmed when the panel made inappropriate assumptions about what happened in district court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS