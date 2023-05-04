Ohio Panel Rips Attys' 'Misunderstanding Of Partnership Law'

By Ryan Harroff (May 4, 2023, 1:47 PM EDT) -- Two lawyers' dispute over their soured relationship is a "cautionary tale of what not to do" when ending a limited liability partnership, an Ohio state appeals court said in a Thursday opinion ruling that one of those attorneys could not sue the other on behalf of their previous partnership....

