Calif. Justices Won't Review Stay Of 2 Uber Contractor Cases

By Craig Clough (May 4, 2023, 10:18 PM EDT) -- The California Supreme Court denied petitions by the state's labor commissioner and attorney general seeking review of lower court orders staying their cases alleging that Uber and Lyft misclassified drivers as independent contractors, putting off any direct ruling that impacts the companies' struggle to maintain the status quo....

