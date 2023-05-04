'Take-Home' COVID Liability At Stake At California High Court

By Y. Peter Kang (May 4, 2023, 8:32 PM EDT) -- The California Supreme Court is set to hold oral arguments Tuesday to determine whether a person who contracted COVID-19 from a spouse can sue the spouse's employer, in a case over "take-home" liability that could have a major effect on employers in the Golden State and beyond....

