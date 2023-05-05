Apple, Masimo Denied Post-Trial Wins In $1.85B Watch IP Row

By Gina Kim (May 4, 2023, 10:14 PM EDT) -- After declaring a mistrial in Masimo's trade secrets case over the Apple Watch's pulse oximetry features, a California federal judge Thursday largely denied Apple's motion for judgment as matter of law, finding some trade secret issues "turn on witness credibility" and "boil down to a classic battle of the experts."...

