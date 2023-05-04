NLRB Judge Orders Starbucks To Rehire 5 Of 'Memphis 7'

By Jessica Mach (May 4, 2023, 9:02 PM EDT) -- A Memphis, Tennessee, Starbucks must rehire five of the seven workers it terminated last year over alleged security violations, a National Labor Relations Board judge ruled Thursday, saying the company based the firings on the workers' union activity and therefore violated federal labor law....

