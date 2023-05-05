9th Circ. Vacates Courthouse Bomber's Nearly 24-Yr Sentence

By Emily Sawicki (May 5, 2023, 4:19 PM EDT) -- A man convicted of bombing a San Diego courthouse in 2008 has had a 285-month sentence vacated by the Ninth Circuit because it exceeded the statutory maximum, with the panel sending sentencing for all convictions back to the district court to be reconfigured in line with federal sentencing statutes....

