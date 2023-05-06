Second Circ. Rejects Claims To Fraudster's Seized Sub Shops

By Nate Beck (May 6, 2023, 10:50 AM EDT) -- In a published decision on Friday, the Second Circuit found a trial court rightly tossed challenges from a trust and another firm that claimed interests in a New York sub shop chain the government seized following its CEO's conviction on wire fraud and tax evasion charges....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS