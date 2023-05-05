Wordy Briefs Ousted From NC Mismanagement Melee

By Hayley Fowler (May 5, 2023, 6:30 PM EDT) -- A state court judge in North Carolina scolded the part owners of a commercial bed skirt company suing for mismanagement after they demanded a premature exit and then tried to stymie court rules with lengthy briefs, saying their case is not nearly "airtight" enough to warrant such a win and striking their additional motions as punishment....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS