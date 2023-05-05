PG&E Investors, Fire Victims Spar Over Insurance At 9th Circ.

By Dorothy Atkins (May 5, 2023, 8:41 PM EDT) -- A group of PG&E stockholders asked the Ninth Circuit Friday to reverse a finding that the utility can deduct director and officers, or D&O, indemnification insurance payments from their claims, while wildfire victims argued that the investors were unfairly trying to get preferential treatment after PG&E emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy....

