Biden Picks Telecom Aide, Ex-Wiley Atty For 3rd FCC Dem

By Christopher Cole (May 22, 2023, 12:00 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden on Monday said he intends to nominate Anna Gomez to the Federal Communications Commission, picking a top administration aide on telecom policy, a former FCC official and onetime Wiley Rein partner to fill the commission's third Democratic seat....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS